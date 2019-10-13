City looks to move forward with development at Uptown Transit Center

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – It’s been an idea for more than twenty years to add new development in a growing part of Albuquerque. The plan to build around the Uptown Transit Center could finally be moving forward.

“The property was bought back in 1998 for about $1 Million,” says Rick DeReyes, the spokesman for ABQ RIDE.

But it wasn’t until 2004 that the City turned the space into a transit center, with a much bigger vision in mind.

“With the idea that it would not only eventually be made into a transit center and a park and ride, but also eventually developed,” said DeReyes.

Now the city is moving forward with those plans. If the Mayor’s recommendation for a construction company is approved by council. They will expand on the existing transit center. It’ll include 17-thousand square feet of commercial space and 66-thousand square feet for housing.

“The vast majority of the units in there will be rentals. There will be some businesses on the bottom floor. There will be parking not only for the park and ride but also for residents that are in there,” said DeReyes.

The development comes with a $32 Million price tag which will be divided between the city, grant funds and the builder.

The city says the development will be good for an area that is constantly growing, but not everyone agrees.

“It’s pretty the way it is, you’ve got enough buildings all around to look at,” said an Albuquerque resident who rides the bus daily.

The transit center will also be used for ART Buses when they finally roll out in winter 2020. The city Finance and Government Operations Council will vote on whether to approve the Mayor’s recommendation on Monday. Then it’s up to City Council to give the final sign-off.