City councilors compile wish list ahead of legislative session

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has put together its list of priority projects for the upcoming legislative session.

It is asking the state for money to fund everything from safety upgrades to projects that help bring in more tourists.

City councilors are identifying the biggest needs in their neighborhoods.

The big tickey items are centered around public safety and $14 million to support Mayor Tim Keller’s centralized homeless shelter.

As for the smaller neighborhood projects, city councilor Klarissa Pena is fighting for another $5 million to help construct the Route 66 Destination and Visitors Center on the west side.

Plus, she is asking for another $10 million to build the Westgate Community Center as that side of Albuquerque continues to grow.

“I think we put together a good list this year,” Pena said. “There are a lot of projects in there that are really important.”

In the Nob Hill area, city councilor Pat Davis wants more than $400,000 to improve parks and sidewalks.

“Southeast Albuquerque has some of the oldest neighborhoods in town so that means some of the oldest sidewalks and infrastructure,” Davis said. “I am asking the legislature to partner with me.”

The city is also looking at adding a possible route that would take people back and forth from Old Town to the museum district and BioPark, connecting tourist hot spots throughout the city via motorized transportation.

The city’s cultural affairs department said it is still unclear exactly how the city plans to do that.

Councilors are expected to vote on the resolution tomorrow night.