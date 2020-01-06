City councilor aims to establish public safety committee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Albuquerque breaking a record for the number of homicides in 2019, a city councilor is hoping to flip the script for the new year.

Right now, APD plans to release crime stats at least twice a year instead of quarterly with hopes of being more accurate, but city councilor Pat Davis said more can be done. Davis is working to form a new committee to help.

The public could soon be informed about crime statistics in their part of town firsthand from APD each month and have a chance to ask police what they are doing about it.

“It is a forum for the public to come down and ask what is happening in their neighborhood,” Davis said.

It is part of proposed legislation that would create a full-time public safety committee.

“We have a committee for zoning and financing, but we don’t have a committee for public safety, and it is the most important thing we do,” Davis said.

The committee of five appointed councilors would question APD monthly at public meeting to check in on crime statistics, police staffing and the department’s progress with DOJ reforms.

“Right now, we are only checking in about every six months,” Davis said. “Honestly, if we are going to be serious about solving this problem, we need eyes on it every day of the week.”

This comes after APD admitted flaws in their crime stats reporting last month, leaving some questioning the integrity of the department.

“I think that’s part of it,” Davis said. “We want to make that more transparent so the public can see our officers are doing good work.”

David said the meetings would inform council on how to fund the department’s initiatives, fix programs that are not working and invest in ones that are.

“If it is a real solution that is working, we want to see it deployed all across the city,” Davis said. “Hopefully, we get to month after month and make progress a lot quicker.”

Davis said there was a public safety committee years ago, but it was removed in 2012.

This committee would not come at a cost to tax payers.

City council is expected to vote on this legislation later this month.

If it is approved, it could go into effect as early as mid-February.