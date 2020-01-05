City council newcomer talks challenges ahead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council has a new face this year.

Brook Bassan is the only newcomer and is representing the Northeast Heights.

Bassan’s path to city council was unlikely.

“I never thought I would be doing this,” Bassan said.

The Albuquerque native is a wife, mother of four and PTA president with zero political background.

“I was wondering what experience I had and what made me qualified to be a city councilor,” Bassan said. “The more I reflected and learned… With being PTA president, it is about making sure you represent the general membership of parents at the school which will now be on a larger scope with city council. I want to represent the district.”

Bassan said she finally decided to run after learning Brad Winter, who she previously worked with on issues in her neighborhood, was stepping down from the seat after 20 years. Bassan said she hopes to continue his legacy.

“He has been moderate and common sense, and I feel that I am similar to that as well,” Bassan said. “I look to continue on a very similar pattern to what he has done.”

The Republican councilor said she will support higher wages for police officers to help get more hires.

“I think crime and homelessness and drug addiction and mental illness are all things impacting our entire city,” Bassan said. “it is clearly moving up to the northeast heights as well.”

She also plans to fix potholes, streets and add sidewalks to schools in her district.

In addition, she plans to bring a pool to the North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center that winter built.

While some may question her lack of political experience, she said it is exactly what makes her standout.

“By being normal, by being everyday… I am qualified,” Bassan said.

Bassan graduated from UNM with a degree in criminal justice.

She also serves as the financial officer for the New Mexico PTA, and she is a board member of her neighborhood association.

Bassan’s election also marks the first female-majority council for the city of Albuquerque.