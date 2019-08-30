Christopher’s Late Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY MORNING: Temps will heat up very quickly this afternoon! Highs will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s–well above average. Isolated afternoon storms possible across the higher terrain of New Mexico with the best storm chances in NE NM. Severe storms are possible for the NE–main hazards: large hail & damaging winds.

WEEKEND: A backdoor cold front will push into central NM over the weekend. This will provide an uptick in moisture for central & eastern NM–and drop highs a couple degrees. High temps will climb into the 80s & 90s. Isolated afternoon storms possible for central & eastern NM.