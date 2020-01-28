‘Black triangle’ UFO sightings around the planet span decades

Eyewitnesses all over the country are reporting glimpses of something large, dark and mysterious in the skies above big cities and busy highways. The crafts are often described as triangular in shape, silent in their movements, and of unknown origin. Investigative reporter George Knapp looks into what they are and why they are flying around in the open. Originally aired in Nov. 18, 2004, on KLAS TV in Las Vegas. First of 2 Parts.

by: George Knapp

Lights in the sky in the shape of a triangle, from video taken by witnesses. (KLAS-TV)

MYSTERY WIRE Huge, silent, unknown craft have been reported flying over populated areas dating back decades. What are they?

Black triangles or boomerang shaped objects, some larger than any known aircraft, have been documented, even filmed, over cities all across North America, as well as in Europe. If they’re a classified military project, investigators wonder, then why are military jets scrambled to go after them?

“They launched on several occasions top-of-the-line military aircraft against these things and they were left in the dust,” says Dr. Colm Kelleher of the National Institute for Discovery Science. “One minute they’re overhead, and the next they’re over the horizon.

Dr. Kelleher managed an investigation of the black triangles back in 2004, which coincidentally is the same year the U.S. Navy encountered a now-famous UFO known as the “Tic Tac.”

So what were those black triangles, and who, if anyone, was flying them? A special 2-Part report, only on mysterywire.com.

TWO PARTS:

  1. ‘Black triangle’ UFO had witnesses around the planet
  2. Database tracks black triangle UFO sightings, some near military bases

