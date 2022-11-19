It was a pretty split weather day between northern and southern New Mexico Saturday. Bright, blue sunny skies with moderating temperatures north, while overcast conditions with light snow/flurries for the south was the main story. Parts of southern Lincoln County received up to 3″ of snow in the higher terrain. Closer to Ruidoso, just over an inch fell. High temperatures were very cold due to all the cloudcover south with numbers only reaching the middle 30s to near 40°. This is much closer to record highs as opposed to mid November averages. The drier air will slowly win out tonight, dropping temperatures quickly again. Some breezier conditions will also be felt over central and southern NM overnight.

Waking up Sunday morning will be frigid with single digit temps north with wind chills subzero. Some clouds will remain over far southern NM. So the chance for more freezing fog exists once again. Overall, it’ll be a much milder day with highs rebounding several degrees. We’ll approach the upper 40s across the Albuquerque metro area, while eastern NM sees a big boost in the lower 50s. Quiet weather will dominate the entire state as we begin a warmer and drier trend leading into Thanksgiving. No issues if you have any travel plans anywhere across the desert southwest. Our state will catch a dry, backdoor front heading into Wednesday night dropping temperatures a few degrees.