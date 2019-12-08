Biden calls Sanders’ pitch to leverage Israel aid ‘bizarre’

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks with Marjorie Costigan, of Elkader, Iowa, during his “No Malarkey” bus tour at Johnson’s Reception Hall in Elkader, Iowa, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Jessica Reilly/Telegraph Herald via AP)

OELWEIN, Iowa (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says it is “bizarre” for rival Bernie Sanders to propose withholding U.S. military aid from Israel if the government there doesn’t moderate its treatment of Palestinians.

The former vice president said Saturday that he still supports a “two-state solution” but wouldn’t condition U.S. aid on how Israel treats Palestinians.

Biden cast Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “counterproductive” and “extreme right” leader.

But he also accused Palestinian leaders of “fomenting” the conflict and “baiting everyone who is Jewish,” while suggesting that some on the U.S. political left give the Palestinian Authority “a pass” when criticizing Israeli leadership.