BCSO responds to call of man holding woman hostage for days

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected kidnapping after receiving a call about a woman being held hostage in Albuquerque for days.

BCSO responded to a call late last night in the 100 block of Ortega Road, near Paseo del Norte and Alameda.

That’s where they say they got a report Joseph McDonald, 37, had been keeping the woman.

The victim showed signs of trauma and injuries from bondage.

McDonald is charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual penetration, aggravated battery on a household member and aggravated assault.