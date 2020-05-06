ART buses to begin new training period

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Get ready to see buses in the ART lanes along Central once again. The city suspended the routes more than a month ago as shutdown orders were starting to take effect.

Now it is gearing up to resume service but first, drivers will undergo another training period to get used to some new features along the route like docking close to platforms and working with traffic signals. Those include new concrete barriers to prevent drivers from turning illegally across the bus lanes along certain stretches with plan to extend them in the coming months.

“Both our veteran and newest drivers who will soon be driving the ART route again are set to train on how these curbs are set up and what areas could possibly see drivers illegally turning across the lanes,” said Danny Holcomb, Transit Director in a press release.

Expect to see the buses out starting Wednesday. No word yet when they will start carrying passengers again. The ART lane near the University of New Mexico is also scheduled to be painted red in the coming weeks, an additional safety feature to make the corridor easier to navigate and reduce crashes.

