ART bus crash marks fourth in transit system’s first week

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The city has confirmed yet another crash involving an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus in its first week of service.

The city said a car crashed into the bus around 10:30 p.m. Friday at Central and Princeton, possibly after trying to pass another vehicle by using the ART lane.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, and the bus only sustained minor damage to the front bumper.

A city spokesperson said the city realizes it could take a while for people to get used to the new system.

“What we’ve heard from partners across the country, like those in Cleveland who have operated a system similar, it took folks many years to get used to the new driving pattern and it’s just a matter of continuing to educate drivers,” Alicia Manzano with the city stated.

She said before Friday’s incident, there were two crashes on Wednesday and one on Thursday, leaving two buses in need of repair. Manzano said the city has 20 buses and needs 17 of them to run the entire corridor.