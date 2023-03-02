ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department has reported a successful month and a half of license plate and speeding operations throughout the city. Due to this, the APD has announced it will continue its efforts and expand operations.

The department’s license plate efforts began in late January and continued throughout February. An APD press release states many traffic stops resulted in multiple citations as well as felony arrests from outstanding warrants.

This second round of traffic enforcement will be handled by the Field Services Bureau and specialized Units. Speed enforcement will also be conducted in city hotspot areas. There will also be a continued focus on vehicles without license plates in those areas.

March 1 was the first day of the operation which resulted in 149 traffic stops, 181 citations, two towed vehicles, and five arrests. The release states officers have been directed to spend 10 minutes every hour conducting proactive and high-visibility enforcement in high-crime areas.

The traffic enforcement areas are:

Foothills Area Command

Juan Tabo Blvd. between Lomas and Candelaria

Northeast Area Command

Montgomery corridor from Eubank Blvd. to I-25 with heavy emphasis at Montgomery and Carlisle.

University Area Command

Lead/Coal corridor from San Mateo Blvd. to I-25.

Southeast Area Command

Copper Blvd. from Wyoming to Eubank.

Valley Area Command

Second Street from Montaño to I-25.

Southwest Area Command

Coors Blvd. SW from I-40 to Arenal.

Northwest Area Command

Coors Blvd. NW between I-40 and St. Josephs NW.

APD’s Hotspot enforcement will be at the following locations:

Foothills Area Command

Tramway and Central Ave.

Northeast Area Command

Menaul Blvd. corridor with a focus on Menaul and University.

University Area Command

1200 Dickerson, 1333 Columbia, 1515 Columbia complex

Southeast Area Command

7817 Central Ave. NE and the surrounding blocks.

Valley Area Command

12th and Indian School Rd. NW.

Southwest Area Command

Coors Blvd. and Central area.

Northwest Area Command