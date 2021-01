NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - A New Mexico teenager recently passed away from a rare form of bone cancer. But in his final weeks, a national nonprofit granted some of his final wishes.

Erin Tsosie says her thirteen-year-old son Balian was full of ambition. "He wanted to become a scientist," said Tsosie. She says he loved to learn up until his very last day. "He contented himself towards the very end by saying, 'once I pass, I'll learn everything,'" Tsosie said.