ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is working to tackle shoplifters. Their latest shoplifting operation netted more than $10,000 in stolen merchandise.

APD said, since Black Friday, they’ve made 33 arrests around Uptown and Cottonwood Mall. Those 33 arrests included 12 for felony shoplifting.

Officers also recovered two stolen cars and made a number of arrests for drug charges.