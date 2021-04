ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The number of flyers through the Sunport has been significantly down since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago, but the results of a recent survey they released, is giving them encouragement. "We were mostly trying to gauge how folks felt about traveling in general," said Stephanie Kitts, a spokesperson for the Albuquerque Sunport.

The survey shows, they're feeling good about it. In February, the Sunport asked when people would feel comfortable traveling, what safety protocols matter most to them, and if they plan to travel in the next six months. "We got close to 600 responses, the survey was active for about two weeks," said Kitts. "Seventy-five percent of those people are actually planning a trip currently, for some time between now and the next six months. The vast majority of those folks are planning to fly when they travel," Kitts told KRQE.