The Buereau of Indian Affairs is asking for help in finding two missing teens. Authorities believe Zuriah Castillo and Jaylynn Miller were abducted by Andres Pinto, from a gas station in Santo Domingo Pueblo around 7 O’clock Saturday night.

Both of the girls were last seen wearing white t-shirts and black jeans. They’re believed to be in a maroon 1991 cadillac Deville.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Beurau of Indian Affairs at (505) 346-2868