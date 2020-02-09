Albuquerque veteran crafts unique whiskey

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – In a beer state, an Albuquerque veteran is hoping to put New Mexico on the map for craft distilling, too.

Scott Feuille has been around the globe, serving as a pilot in the Navy for twenty years, and then flying for a commercial airline.

Though he enjoyed his years of traveling, he says he always had one goal in mind. Getting back to Albuquerque.

Now that he’s back, he’s combining his love for the Duke City and his passion for whiskey, by creating his own so-called Accelerated Whiskey.

“Accelerated whiskey is a traditional whiskey that has skipped the aging,” said Feuille.

He is using technology he says he invented and is keeping under wraps.

“We created a magic barrel that ages the whiskey several years, in the space of about 6 or 7 days,” said Feuille.

He hopes New Mexicans fall in love with his whiskey, with the goal to shine a light on just how amazing he views the Land of Enchantment.

Saturday night was the grand opening of Taylor Garrett Spirits. The distillery is a partnership with Vara Winery.