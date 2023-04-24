NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of high school students was in court Monday morning for a DWI sentencing, but none of them are accused of any crime. They were there to learn.

The Courts to Shools Program brought students from Siembra Leadership High School to watch the sentencing and learn about the judicial system.

“Court is mostly about community. The entire purpose of the court system is to help the community. When jail time may be needed, that is to help the community in the sense that we need this person to spend some time away from the community to help them be better,” said Judge Shonnetta Estrada.

The suspect they were watching was a 28-year-old who pleaded guilty to drunk driving last month.

As part of his plea, he agreed to take part in this program so the high schoolers could learn from his mistakes.