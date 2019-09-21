Albuquerque Police investigating overnight shootings

Albuquerque Police had a busy night, responding to three shootings across the city.

Police responded to a shooting in a neighborhood near 98th and Dennis Chavez, at around ten o’clock. They say they received a call that a man had been shot by his friend. When they arrived, they found that man dead.

Police also responded to a shooting near Montgomery and Pennsylvania, around midnight. The caller claimed her boyfriend had been shot. The victim later died.

No arrests have been made in either of the shootings, police are still investigating.

