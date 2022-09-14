ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor six weeks ago is back behind bars. Yonnis Abreu is charged in the murder of Dylan Spies at an east Central motel in July of 2021. He was released in June after a judge agreed to reconsider his detention.

The Albuquerque Police Department was notified on August 1 that he had cut off his ankle monitor. Tuesday, officers were searching several units at an apartment complex near Zuni and Wyoming. They found several people in a vacant apartment. Police say one of them was Abreu who first provided a false identity. He now faces additional charges of resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer.