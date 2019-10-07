Albuquerque man accused of breaking into McDonald’s with hammer, terrorizing workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of going on a crime spree with a hammer Sunday morning, damaging cars, breaking into a McDonald’s and terrorizing workers.

Several of the store windows were boarded up Sunday afternoon, and half of the fast food restaurant was closed off.

Early Sunday morning, APD said Anthony Hernandez broke through a window at the McDonald’s near Carlisle and Menaul.

Witnesses told police he was chasing employees through the business with a hammer, but they were able to hide in the kitchen and behind the counter uninjured.

People in the area said they are not surprised.

“I am not surprised,” local Kristi Lovato said. “People break in. It is Albuquerque. I live right around the corner, and there is stuff always going down. We have panhandlers and drunks around here.”

An officer later found Hernandez walking nearby where he was arrested and admitted to using meth.

A witness also told police Hernandez had struck his car earlier with the hammer.

Online court records show he had a prior charge for vehicle theft.

That case was later dropped because the state never transported him from the department of corrections to his status hearing.

Hernandez now faces three counts for aggravated assault and three for criminal damage to property.

In a statement, the owner and operator of the McDonald’s, Steve Aragon, said:

“The safety of our guests and crew is our top priority. We are cooperating with law enforcement.”