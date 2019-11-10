Albuquerque charter school gets new multi-sport court

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – An outdated basketball court at the South Valley Academy can now be used for more than just shooting hoops. Dozens of volunteers installed a new multi-sport court on the campus.

“Nobody even plays out here anymore, it’s just a court that sits there. Now people will play,” said Abdel Bnselkadimas.

He and Samantha Ramos are juniors at South Valley Academy. They say throughout their high school career, they’ve watched the old basketball court at their school go unused.

But now the charter school students will have a multi-sport court, thanks to a partnership between Blue Cross Blue Shield and National non-profit Kaboom.

“We believe in healthy kids, healthy families. This is our opportunity to give back to the communities we serve,” said Janice Torrez the Chief of Staff of Blue Cross Blue Shield.

They didn’t just get a new court, they built new benches and painted planters, making their courtyard a more welcoming place for anyone who wants to use it.

The court was installed in just a few hours, but a group of twelve students spent weeks organizing and planning the event. At weekly meetings the students would discuss the features they wanted to see.

“I wanted to be able to have courts that could go up and down,” said Abdel.

Through it all they say they’ve learned a lot, but the best part is giving back to their classmates and their community.

This is the first multi-sport court that Blue Cross Blue Shield has donated.