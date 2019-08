This undated photo provided by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in August 2019 shows pink salmon fry. In 2019, wild populations of pink salmon are flourishing. Their numbers are enhanced by the annual release of 1.8 billion fish from Alaska hatcheries and critics say they’re having an effect on other species. (ADF&G via AP)

Scientists are blaming climate change for a decline in the salmon population, in parts of Alaska.

Researchers on a river expedition last month found more than 800 dead salmon. But when they inspected the fish, they couldn’t find any parasites or infection.

Researchers concluded record high temperatures in the water were responsible.

Warmer water makes it difficult for salmon to absorb the oxygen they need to breathe.