Gov. Lujan Grisham orders recreational facilities to close; restaurants, bars limited to takeout and delivery Mayor Keller declares local public health emergency due to coronavirus

Alamogordo Police to respond only in emergencies, other crimes reported by phone

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department will change how it operates.

The department says officers will respond to emergency calls only. For non-emergency calls, information will be taken over the phone or via email. The records department will remain open but not for walk-in customers.

Evidence techs will only release essential property like stolen vehicles and large sums of money and visits to animal control will be by appointment.

