Alamogordo Police to respond only in emergencies, other crimes reported by phone

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department will change how it operates.

The department says officers will respond to emergency calls only. For non-emergency calls, information will be taken over the phone or via email. The records department will remain open but not for walk-in customers.

Evidence techs will only release essential property like stolen vehicles and large sums of money and visits to animal control will be by appointment.

