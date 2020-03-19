Alamogordo Police to respond only in emergencies, other crimes reported by phone

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department will change how it operates.
The department says officers will respond to emergency calls only. For non-emergency calls, information will be taken over the phone or via email. The records department will remain open but not for walk-in customers.
Evidence techs will only release essential property like stolen vehicles and large sums of money and visits to animal control will be by appointment.
Don’t Miss
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- Cancellations, closures because of Coronavirus – New Mexico
- Unemployment benefits extended to workers affected by coronavirus
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List