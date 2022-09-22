NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The ACLU released records they say show the dangerous conditions migrants are forced to live in at the Torrance County Detention Center. Public records show that in an 11-month span ending in July 2022 there was an average of six maintenance requests a day. The problems include overflowing toilets, flooding, no hot water, and broken locks.

The ACLU says the facility was also short-staffed with 46 security job openings since July 1 and they remained unfilled for an average of 78 days. There were ten medical positions open in that frame as well.

Back in March, the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General released a report about the conditions at the facility and suggested detainees be transferred to another facility. ICE responded by accusing the investigators of “falsified or mischaracterized evidence.” The ACLU of New Mexico is asking for the detention facility to be shut down.