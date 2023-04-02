NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An elderly man has been located after officials issued a Silver Alert for him.
According to New Mexico State Police (NMSP), Arthur Ubaldo Martinez, 82, of Medanales, was reported missing.
Officials said he was located and is safe.