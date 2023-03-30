NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two people are facing charges. Police claimed they carjacked a car with children inside.

Around 11 Wednesday morning, State Police located a stolen vehicle near Los Lunas.

John Town is accused of driving the vehicle, and police said Patricia Ortega was in the passenger seat. State Police, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, and Albuquerque Police Department Air Support followed the car as it drove around Albuquerque and then to the West Mesa.

Town and Ortega were then seen carjacking another vehicle with two kids in the backseat near Pajarito and Coors. That’s when officers were able to stop the vehicle and take the duo into custody.

Both are now facing multiple charges; the state has filed pre-trial detention motions for both of them.