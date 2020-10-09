WATCH: Hispanic Heritage Month Show

Hispanic Heritage Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE’s News Special celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month showcases some amazing individuals and their stories.

The special features labor icon and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, NFL football player Rigoberto Sanchez and many others. It also talks about a program in New Mexico that is working on highlighting the state’s unique culture.

National Hispanic Heritage Month starts September 15 and ends on October 15. During that time, many celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

