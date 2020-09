NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA-- A diverse community calls New Orleans home. It is what makes our food taste sensational. This is the story of a local New Orleans chef and her connection to a large population of New Orleans.

At one point, a quarter of the bananas in the United States came through the port of New Orleans. Today, bananas are a common table food, but at one point, they often spoiled during the long voyage from Central America. Then, in 1933, the United Fruit Company moved its headquarters to New Orleans.