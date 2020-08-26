California activist lays out challenges facing Latino community

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Christian Ramirez is a community activist in San Diego who grew up commuting across the border between San Diego and Tijuana.

With Hispanic Heritage Month approaching in September, Ramirez recently discussed the challenges now encountered by Latinos throughout the Southwest.

Currently, Hispanic people are more vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic, with Latinos dying at higher rates. But Hispanic people in the U.S have historically faced economical and educational disparities, Ramirez said.

Ramirez is the father of a 6-year-old boy and worries for his future as he grows up. He spoke with Border Report about his concerns and some of the work he’s doing to provide a better life for his son.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.