Tim Sheehy’s Senate bid in Montana received a boost on Wednesday after Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) endorsed him, adding to the number of top Republicans who have lined up behind his campaign.

Zinke, who encouraged Sheehy to enter the primary field to unseat Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), lauded the newly-minted GOP candidate as being part of the “next generation of leadership,” which is only buoyed by his military career and business background.

“He served this country, his wife is a Marine, he understands sacrifice, and he also understands success,” Zinke told Fox News. “In my experience as a commander, anyone can fight. It takes leadership to win. And you have to show leadership.”

“I’m duty, honor, country. I’m red, white and blue. And we need a red, white, and blue moment, that when you say you support the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, I prefer those who have shown it in battle, because I think that’s what it’s going to take,” Zinke continued. “Montana is thirsting for leadership. And we have big issues ahead of us.”

The decision by Zinke, who returned to the House earlier this year after serving as former President Trump’s first Interior secretary, comes at the expense of Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), the other sitting member of Congress from the state. Rosendale has teased a potential campaign in recent weeks.

Zinke’s announcement is the latest show of GOP support for Sheehy. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) endorsed Sheehy’s bid last week, as have several conservative senators, including Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.).

“As a former commander, now congressman, and secretary, I think Tim represents the right type of leadership that we need in the country,” Zinke said.

Sheehy was a top recruit of Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, who has made ousting Tester a top priority for his tenure.

However, Tester has proven difficult to take down, having defeated Rosendale in 2018 by 3.5 percentage points.