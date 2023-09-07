Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) penned a scathing letter to House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) after he asked her to turn over all documents related to her prosecution of former President Trump and 18 others on charges related to election interference.

The nine-page letter at turns accuses Jordan of “offend[ing]” Constitutional principals with “your attempt to interfere with and obstruction this office’s prosecution,” suggests he buy a book on racketeering prosecution at the price offered for non-attorneys, and casts her response as voluntary as “settled constitutional law clearly permits me to ignore your unjustified and illegal intrusion.”

“Your attempt to invoke congressional authority to intrude upon and interfere with an active criminal case in Georgia is flagrantly at odds with the Constitution,” Willis wrote in a letter first reported by the Atlanta Journal–Constitution and also obtained by The Hill.

“There is absolutely no support for Congress purporting to second guess or somehow supervise an ongoing Georgia criminal investigation and prosecution. That violation of Georgia’s sovereignty is offensive and will not stand.”

Willis’s letter is a response to an August letter from Jordan sent just hours before Trump was set to report to a Fulton County jail.

Jordan, who has sent similar letters to each of the prosecutorial entities investigating Trump, had asked Willis to turn over all records related to her work and also asked if she had communicated with special counsel Jack Smith.

In another portion of the letter, Willis tells Jordan he must “deal with some basic realities.”

“A Special Purpose Grand Jury made up of everyday citizens investigated for 10 months and made recommendations to me. A further reality is that a grand jury of completely different Fulton County citizens found probable cause against the defendants named in the indictment for RICO violations and various other felonies,” she wrote, using an abbreviation for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations statute.

“Here is another reality you must face: Those who wish to avoid felony charges in Fulton County, Georgia — including violations of Georgia RICO law — should not commit felonies in Fulton County, Georgia. In this jurisdiction, every person is subject to the same laws and the same process.”

