Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Tuesday suggested that the Manhattan district attorney “should be put in jail” amid anticipation that former President Trump could be hit with an indictment today as prosecutors probe payments made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“A Trump indictment would be a disgusting abuse of power. The DA should be put in jail,” Paul tweeted.

Trump over the weekend suggested he’d be arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged hush-money payments. He’s knocked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the district attorney’s office — and called on his supporters to protest, which sparked worries about how his base could respond. Barricades were seen being unloaded outside the Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday.

The district attorney’s office has declined to comment on Trump’s claims that the arrest could come as soon as this week.

Paul and other Trump supporters have put down the investigation and possible indictment as politically motivated.

“It just feels like a politically charged prosecution here,” Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence argued.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Monday echoed the sentiment, suggesting Bragg is pursuing the case for “political points.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is widely considered a top challenger for Trump if he enters the 2024 GOP presidential race, described the case as “some type of manufactured circus by some Soros D.A.”

CNN reported that Bragg assured his office over the weekend that threats and intimidation against the office and the rule of law in New York won’t be tolerated. The Hill has reached out to the district attorney’s office for comment on Paul’s tweet.