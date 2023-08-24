Former Trump administration officials Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark agreed to a $100,000 bail Thursday in the Georgia election case.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have been negotiating pretrial release conditions in the lead up to a Friday deadline set by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) for the co-defendants to surrender.

Meadows and Clark were some of the final co-defendants to have their bond agreement signed by the state judge overseeing the case. Also on Thursday, bail was set at $75,000 for Trevian Kutti, a former publicist for rapper Ye, previously known as Kanye West.

Only one defendant, Harrison Floyd, a leader of Black Voices for Trump who is accused of intimidating an election worker, has yet to reach an agreement. Floyd was notably arrested earlier this year for allegedly assaulting an FBI agent, court filings show. The arrest was first reported by The Washington Post.

Meadows and Clark each face two counts in the indictment.

They are first charged with racketeering, as are all of the other co-defendants.

Clark, a Justice Department official who Trump wanted to appoint as attorney general to investigate his baseless claims of election fraud, is also charged with a criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings. Clark allegedly desired to send a letter to Georgia authorities asking them to hold off on certifying their election results while the department investigated.

Meadows,who served as White House chief of staff in the final months of the Trump administration, also faces a count of soliciting a public officer to violate their oath over his participation in the infamous Jan. 2, 2021, call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), wherein Trump urged Raffensperger to help him “find” enough votes to change the election result.

Meadows and Clark deny any wrongdoing. They are attempting to dismiss the charges by requesting to move the case to federal court and assert immunity. A hearing is scheduled for Monday on Meadows’s request, and Raffensperger and others on the call were subpoenaed to testify.

Meadows and Clark had separately attempted to block his arrest as he tries to move the charges, but a judge denied their bids late Wednesday afternoon.

Their $100,000 bail amounts are on the higher end for the co-defendants who have struck agreements so far. Trump’s bail was set at $200,000, the highest yet, and Rudy Giuliani’s bail was set at $150,000.

Meadows’s and Clark’s amount mirrors those given to Trump attorneys John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Kenneth Chesebro.

Bail for the other co-defendants so far has clocked in at five figures.

This story was updated at 1:45 p.m.