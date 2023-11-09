The White House said on Thursday that Israel has agreed to pause military operations in the Gaza Strip for at least four hours at different times to allow for the evacuation of civilians from the conflict zone.

“We understand that Israel will begin to implement four hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza each day, with an announcement to be made three hours beforehand,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a briefing with reporters.

“We’ve been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas over the duration of the pause, and that this process is starting today.”

An Israeli official told The Hill that the pause is for humanitarian purposes, “to allow people to move to the south, to get food and medicine.

The Israel Defense Forces posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the pauses did not amount to a ceasefire, and showed video of scores of Palestinians carrying white flags trudging down sandy dirt roads against the backdrop of destroyed buildings.

Another video showed trucks bearing the blue logo of the World Health Organization moving in the opposite direction of the fleeing people.