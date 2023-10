The House this week is in an unprecedented position.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday became the first Speaker in history to be ousted from his position, throwing the chamber into chaos — and into its second wild Speakership race in less than a year.

The jockeying has already begun for the top spot. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) announced Wednesday he would seek the Speakership.

Follow along with live updates below.