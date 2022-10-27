Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) suggested Democrats are fearful GOP candidate Herschel Walker will win the Senate election in Georgia because it would poke a hole in their assertions that the Republican Party is racist.

“Hollywood will melt down if Herschel wins. Every Republican is getting beat up pretty bad, we got no friends in the media, all this money coming out of Hollywood trying to make up down, but why are they so focused on Herschel?” Graham said during a stump speech for Walker on Thursday.

“They’re afraid of Herschel Walker because if Herschel Walker wins, that mean we’re not racist. And if you’re a Republican, aren’t you tired of being called a racist all the time by everybody?”

Walker is locked in a tight race with incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in an election that is seen as key to control of the Senate in the next Congress.

Walker’s campaign has been dealing with a number of negative stories published in the national press over the last several weeks, including allegations from multiple women saying Walker encouraged them to get an abortion.