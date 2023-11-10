Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) announced Friday that he released a 13-minute documentary titled “Gaveled Out” that shows the events leading to the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Gaetz filed the motion to oust McCarthy in early October, successfully booting the California Republican from his leadership position in a historic vote that shook the House. Eight Republicans, including Gaetz, joined Democrats in voting to oust McCarthy

The chamber endured weeks of chaos before Republicans coalesced around a new Speaker.

“The documentary highlights the series of events that led to a handful of patriotic members of the House replacing former Speaker Kevin McCarthy with a constitutional lawyer – Mike Johnson of Louisiana,” a statement from Gaetz’s office said.

“Get ready to dive into the heart of the battle for the gavel that led to the ousting of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House,” Gaetz said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “It’s not just a film, it’s a movement.”

The short film included news clips from McCarthy’s election night in January, where it took him 15 rounds of voting to secure the gavel. Gaetz was among the House conservatives wary of a McCarthy Speakership, skepticism that only grew during his tenure.

The video shows clips of Gaetz outlining the promises McCarthy made to Gaetz and fellow House conservatives, as well as tensions rising and Gaetz’s frustration ahead of the August recess, a government shutdown deadline and ultimately the election of Johnson as Speaker.

“I made all of you a promise that we would have a Speaker of the House who was more conservative and more honest, and we got our guy,” Gaetz said in the video. “It was so touching to see this man of God talking about how we can fulfill America’s great vision together, and it is an America-first vision, and it is a strong America vision and one I definitely share.”

The bad blood between Gaetz and McCarthy clearly isn’t going anywhere. In a Thursday interview with CNN, the former Speaker said the Republican Party would benefit “tremendously” if Gaetz weren’t around anymore.