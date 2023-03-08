The Justice Department (DOJ) has completed its investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department, finding that the department and the local government have engaged in a pattern of behavior that deprives people of their rights.

The DOJ issued a scathing report on Wednesday that said the police department and Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government have regularly used excessive force, conducted searches without valid warrants, used no-knock warrants, discriminated against Black people in law enforcement activities and took other actions that violate the Constitution and federal law.

The DOJ launched the investigation in April 2021, in the aftermath of the death of Breonna Taylor, an African American woman who was killed in 2020 by police following a no-knock warrant being executed at her apartment.

-Story developing