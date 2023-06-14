The Republican Study Committee (RSC), the largest conservative caucus in the House, put a heavy focus on opposing “woke” policies in its annual model federal budget, while proposing $16.3 trillion in spending cuts over a decade.

The model budget for fiscal 2024, first shared with The Hill, includes policies that oppose gender-affirming health care for transgender youth and beyond, boost protections for religious institutions, and take aim at critical race theory — a framework that examines systemic racism in institutions.

It would balance the federal budget in seven years, according to the caucus, while also cutting spending by $16.3 trillion and taxes by $5 trillion over a decade. It cuts spending slightly less and cuts taxes more than the group’s model budget from last year, which had $16.6 trillion in spending cuts and $3.9 trillion in tax cuts.

“The RSC Budget is a reflection of our commitment to defending our constitutional rights, championing conservative values, and safeguarding the foundational principles that make our country great,” Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.), chair of the RSC Budget and Spending Task Force, said in a statement.

The caucus had delayed releasing its fiscal 2024 budget while House GOP leaders negotiated a debt limit increase and spending cut deal with the White House, not wanting to distract from leaders’ messaging on the matter.

The budget is an idealized proposal that does not necessarily reflect the House GOP caucus as a whole. But RSC proposals to raise the eligibility age for Medicare and the retirement age for Social Security became a major talking point for Democrats in the 2022 election cycle.

The annual framework is also an opportunity for the conservative group to go beyond the nitty-gritty in the federal budget and lay out its messaging priorities on social issues.

The RSC budget proposes eliminating the Committee on Racial Equity at the Treasury, a ban on what Republicans say are critical race theory-based training in the military, and a ban on federal funding going to entities that promote the theory.

It also includes Rep. Greg Steube’s (R-Fla.) bill to ban transgender athletes in Title IX-funded womens’ sports, which passed earlier this year; Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors; and a ban on federal funds being used for gender transition procedures.

The framework also has a measure that prevents the government from discriminating against faith-based institutions that provide adoption or foster care placements, a measure that opponents worry could undermine the ability of LGBTQ families to foster or adopt. Another included bill would protect the ability of leaders of religious institutions to make political statements without endangering their tax status.