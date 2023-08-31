The Capitol attending physician on Thursday said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is “medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned,” after he appeared to freeze up while taking questions from reporters Wednesday.

Brian Monahan, the attending physician, said he consulted with McConnell and conferred with the GOP leader’s neurology team. He added that occasional lightheadedness, which a McConnell spokesperson said the senator experienced following Wednesday’s episode, “is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration.”

McConnell, 81, suffered a concussion and a rib fracture in March after falling at a private dinner in Washington, D.C. He was hospitalized and spent time at an in-patient rehabilitation facility before returning home then, to the Capitol for work in April.

“I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team. After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned. Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration,” Monahan said in a statement.

During a press gaggle in Covington, Ky., on Wednesday, McConnell appeared to freeze for roughly 30 seconds while fielding questions from reporters. It was the second time in just over a month that the GOP leader froze up while answering questions from reporters in front of a camera. The first episode was during his weekly press conference in the Capitol in July.

On Wednesday, a reporter in Kentucky asked McConnell for his thoughts about running for reelection in 2026, which the GOP leader needed the reporter to repeat twice. McConnell then responded “that’s a,” before freezing and looking ahead for about 30 seconds.

Following the bout of unresponsiveness, McConnell answered two more questions — which his aide had to repeat — before walking away from the podium and exiting the room. The press gaggle took place after McConnell spoke for roughly 20 minutes, according to NBC News.

Following the incident, a McConnell spokesperson said the GOP leader “felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today.” An aide for the Kentucky Republican said the senator “feels fine,” but noted “as a prudential measure, the Leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event.”

Later on Wednesday, McConnell was photographed with Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who is running for Senate in Indiana.

Updated at 2:59 p.m.