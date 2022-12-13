NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – San Juan Regional Medical Center is now offering the world’s smallest pacemaker for patients. They say the first surgery to insert the pacemaker was performed in October.

It is one-tenth the size of a traditional pacemaker and does not require a so-called surgical pocket under the skin which helps lessen the risk of infection. Officials say patients usually go home the same day of the surgery and the battery lasts eight to 10 years.