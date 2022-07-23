New Mexico (KRQE) – As temperatures skyrocket this week, the New Mexico Department of Health wants to emphasize the dangers of heat related illness, and urge all to be aware of the symptoms. The NMDOH claims that these are the exact type of heat conditions where serious, and even deadly, heat sickness is possible. From the beginning of the month to the 18th, there have been 94 statewide visits to the hospital ER’s for heat illness of some sort.

What are common heat sicknesses?

Heat Cramps may be experienced when exercising. Side effects include muscle spasms or pain, and heavy sweating.

If you think you or another person are experiencing effects of heat cramps, stop physical activity and get to a cool place. Drink a sports drink or water and wait for cramps to stop completely before resuming your exercise. If cramps last longer than an hour, you have a heart problem, or you are on a low-sodium diet, get medical help immediately.

Heat Exhaustion may have occurred if one is experiencing muscle cramps, heavy sweating, cold, clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, tiredness or weakness, dizziness, headache, and fainting.

If you believe that you or another person are experiencing heat exhaustion, loosen your clothing, move to a cool place, sip water, and use damp clothes or a cold bath to cool down. If your symptoms last longer than an hour, worsen, or you are throwing up, get medical attention immediately.

Heat Stroke occurs when body temperature is 103° or higher, and the body loses the ability to sweat. Side effects include headache, nausea, dizziness, confusion, and passing out, along with a fast and apparent pulse. Additionally, skin will grow to be hot, red, and dry or damp to the touch,

If you think you or another person are experiencing effects of heat stroke, DO NOT give them anything to drink, call 911 immediately, and attempt to cool down a persons body with wet cloths or a cool bath.

Who is at risk?

According to the CDC, heat-related illness is most likely to impact people over the age of 65, under the age of 4, and those who are overweight, on certain medications, or are ill. However, even young and healthy people can experiences symptoms when participating in outdoor physical activity in extreme heat.

How much water should I drink during hot weather?

Regardless of activity levels, all people should increase their fluid intake when temperatures are high, advices the CDC. Drink Non-Alcoholic beverages and don’t wait till you’re thirsty to drink.

What is the best clothing to wear for hot weather or during a heat wave?

The CDC advices wearing light-colored, loose and light fitting clothing, and applying sunscreen 30 minutes before heading out, as sunburn can affect your body’s ability to cool off. When at home, wear as little clothing a possible, and when in the direct sun, wear a wide-brimmed hat to create shade and keep your head cool.

