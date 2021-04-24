WalletHub: New Mexico one of the least gambling-addicted states

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico ranks among states in the nation with the lowest amount of gambling addiction, according to a WalletHub study. The study put the state in the bottom five at 46, followed by Michigan, Maine, North Carolina, and Utah.

WalletHub based their rankings by looking at two factors: gambling-friendliness and gambling problem & treatment. Those factors were then evaluated by various metrics including “Commercial & Tribal Casinos per Capita” and Gaming Machines per 1,000 Residents.” Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale with 100 being the highest dependency on gambling.

Even though the study showed New Mexico with the fifth most casinos and gaming machines per capita, it tied for 43rd with Iowa for lowest percentage of adults with gambling disorders. New Mexico was 40th in “Gambling-Friendliness” and last in “Gambling Treatment.”