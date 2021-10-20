Virtual Caregiver Conference to navigate barriers, issues surrounding dementia

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 17th Annual Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter Caregiver Conference will be virtual this year and will coverc the broad spectrum of issues surrounding dementia caregiving. This free event is for both professional and family caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter Executive Director Tim Sheahan highlights the details of this event. This year’s theme of the Caregiver Conference is “Breaking Down Barriers: Exploring Challenges in Caregiving” with the event being held on November 6, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those who participate in the conference will be provided with useful information designed to improve the caregiving experience and help them navigate past barriers they may be facing. To register for the virtual conference, visit alzcaregiverconference.vfairs.com or call 505-266-4473.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers free programs, resources, and services to families who are facing the disease. Their Helpline is available 24/7 at 1-800-272-3900. For more information and resources, visit alz.org/newmexico.