US surgeon general visits NM, healthcare workers honored

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Surgeon General visited New Mexico Tuesday where he met with local healthcare workers. Dr. Vivek Murthy held a roundtable with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and healthcare workers Tuesday evening, following a meeting with youth leaders about their pandemic experience and vaccine outreach.

The Surgeon General also spoke at a ceremony formally honoring eight healthcare workers, that the governor says went above the call of duty to respond to the pandemic. According to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Health, the following healthcare heroes were honored: