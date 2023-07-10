ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico (UNM) announced Monday there has been a breakthrough in medical research thanks to machine learning. A set of previously unknown genes associated with autophagy, a vital cellular process involved in recycling and maintaining cellular health, has been identified.

A UNM press release states a state-of-the-art machine-learning model helped identify 193 genes as potential contributors to autophagy machinery. What has been referred to as “dark genes” represent a possible avenue to help unravel autophagy’s role in cell function and diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

“This is another form of unbiased, data-driven science,” UNM neuroscientist Elaine Bearer, MD, PhD said. “What machine learning is allowing us to do is avoid the guesswork and do discovery science in a non-hypothesis-driven way.”

The study was recently published in the journal Natural Sciences and aims to identify an autophagy-related gene set by combining diverse biological features and then plugging the data into an artificial intelligence algorithm.