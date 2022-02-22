ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new clinical trial could help those with cancer by better targeting cancer mutations. The Tapur Study at the University of New Mexico’s Comprehensive Cancer Center works by matching drugs that target specific mutations.
The study has identified 50 combinations and treatments are studied. “Instead of looking at a specific cancer and specific mutations in that cancer, we’re actually looking at mutations in all cancers. So it doesn’t matter as much what cancer you have, it matters much more what mutation,” said Dr. Bernard Tawfik, assistant professor of medical oncology at the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The trial is also being conducted at other medical centers across the state, through the New Mexico Cancer Research Alliance. To participate, people must first exhaust standard treatment options, then have their cancer cells tested. If a rare mutation is discovered and a matching therapy is available, then that person can participate.