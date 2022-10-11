NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM Hospital doctors are taking their Alzheimer’s study on the road. The UNM Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at UNM has a Tesla mobile MRI scanner.

Researchers were on a three-day visit to the Zuni Pueblo, conducting the scans on more than a dozen people. The goal–to fill a gap in Alzheimer’s research and care in Indigenous communities.

“We are quite a ways away from Albuquerque, so bringing this unit to our community is excellent. Our Zuni Community members who need to use this can drive this short distance up the block,” said Head Councilwoman of the Pueblo of Zuni Tribal Council Virginia Chavez.

This is part of a three-year exploratory grant from the national institutes of health.