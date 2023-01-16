ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new app will make it easier for families to navigate appointments and inquiries at the University of New Mexico Hospital. The Children’s Oncology Group is creating the KidsCare App.
The mobile app will allow families to keep track of appointments, view treatment plans and manage medications. It will also allow patients to contact specific members of their oncology team.
The app is set to launch in early 2023 and will be available in English and Spanish. It will also be available for Apple and Android devices.